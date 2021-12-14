I need to report and apologize for an error (misinformation) in my last letter in The Sentinel, Nov. 22, and which similarly was published in two articles in GraniteGrok, Sept. 26 and Nov. 12.
I took active cases for the U.S. and the world from worldometers.info/coronavirus and took their ratio, getting a result slightly higher than 50 percent. Worldometers generally calculates active cases as cases minus deaths minus recoveries. However, in the U.S.’s case Worldometers adds up these results for the states and the territories to get the total.
A doctor/researcher/friend from Maine today noticed that a number I had stated for Maine was in error and let me know there was a problem in the calculation of Maine’s recovery numbers. It turns out there are 12 states and D.C. which have this problem: Their recovery numbers are treated as zero in the summing for the U.S. total. Worldometers’ calculations for active cases are, therefore, too high because the actual recoveries are not counted for these states.
This is good news! I can’t know the actual recoveries by state, but can estimate them based on recovery rates in other states. My best guess is that the 9.7 million active U.S. cases reported today by Worldometers should actually be closer to 4 million. The 21.1 million world active cases would be more like 15.4 million. The ratio of the two would be 26 percent instead of 46 percent. The U.S. portion of the world’s active cases that I had previously reported as 50 percent-plus should have been more like 30 percent at those times.
JOSEPH MIRZOEFF
Keene
