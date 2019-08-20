Trump’s fascism is Hitler’s Nazi Germany. His anti-immigrant cruelty carried out by ICE echoes Hitler’s anti-Semitism! Both dictators told those people to leave their countries while placing them in concentration camps, separating children from their parents, and imposing on them physical and psychological trauma.
Trump’s neo-Nazi racism and egocentric bigotry embraces false charges of an immigrant invasion.
News about Trump’s horrid behavior, he calls “fake news.” A fact check in The Washington Post, updated through June 7, is titled: “In 869 Days, President Trump has made 10,796 false or misleading claims.”
Thoughtless people don’t care about his manipulation of the truth because it serves his destructive vision of “Making America Great Again,” i.e., government secrecy and corruption, racism, elitism, indecent and immoral distribution of money, climate change denial, environmental destruction, attacks on health care for all, egotism, hatred of women, gays, transgenders, and illegal involvement with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, falsifying the 2016 presidential election. White supremacists adore him because he slaps five with neo-Nazi behavior, justifying the recent mass murders in Texas, Ohio and elsewhere.
Of course there are the many accusations regarding his assaulting, disrespecting and disregarding women sexually, intellectually and politically. Recently, it was revealed that Trump and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide, had a party with 28 girls in 1992. Many people have signed a petition to Congress to “Investigate sexual assault allegations against Trump.” More than 20 women have publicly asserted that they were raped, sexually assaulted or harassed by him.
This spoiled, childish president, as the Council of Grandmothers defined him, has been attacking women from immigrant families who have successfully run for political jobs. One of his vicious verbal, racist, anti-female and egocentric attacks has been focused on four wonderful political women: Congresswomen Ayanna Presley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.
A great quote directed at Trump with regard to all of the above is from Ocasio-Cortez: “On top of not accepting an America that has elected us, you cannot accept that we don’t fear you, either. You cannot accept that we will call your bluff and offer a positive vision for this country. And that’s what makes you seethe.” What AOC said is the true heart of America and what has always made America “of, by, and for the people.”
PETER W. MAJOY
143 South Lincoln St.
Keene
