It was not a good week. Early in the week I returned home to discover that some creepy person had put a sign in my front yard to counter my “I Support Planned Parenthood” sign.
I felt violated, harassed and angry. I would label the creepy person who did this as a thug. If they were not, they would be content with their own sign in their own yard and they would have no reason to harass me.
I know what thugs are and that they like to rule. I learned this lesson as a young man living in a small Southern town in the late 1950s. In that town the thugs ruled. The good folk felt intimidated by the thugs and went along, living with a low level of fear. I was harassed and threatened by the thugs as I was seen as being too friendly with colored people.
The thugs are the slime of our species. Dystopian stories of the future often tell us that the survivors of a world-ending holocaust will die at the hands of the thugs.
Of course, the original intent of the anti-choice agenda, which is certainly lost on these creepy people, was misogynistic, to deprive women of the most fundamental of all human rights; the right to self-determination. So many stages along the way; the denial of the right to choose whom to marry; the denial of the right to vote; to name only a few.
Is this tight to control her body (to choose an abortion) the final stage or will the misogynists find yet another line of battle in their millennia-long efforts to control and subjugate women? Slaves are denied the right to self-determination.
The debate needs to be reshaped along the lines of truth-telling. The true intent of the anti-choice agenda is anti-woman. Must hate women to apply. But truth is not their forte.
Sincerely,
ROBERT SCHULTZ
P.O. Box 124, Keene
