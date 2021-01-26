Former President Trump repeatedly reassured voters that he opposed eliminating Social Security benefits. While benefits have not been cut, Trump said nothing about eliminating beneficiaries.
His feckless response to the pandemic has contributed to the deaths (at the time of this letter) of over 400,000 Americans. Since the virus is especially deadly to people 60 years and older, it is safe to say that 320,000 (80 percent) of those deaths occurred to people collecting or about to collect Social Security.
Taking the average yearly benefit of $17,000 times the number of ex-beneficiaries (320,000) we get an annual savings of $5.44 billion, with savings increasing by the day.
Republicans, who have never been big fans of Social Security since its inception during the New Deal, must be applauding Trump’s cost-cutting success.
Just another one to add to Trump’s “promises made/promises kept” list of accomplishments.
CALEB J. HALL
Troy
