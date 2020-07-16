The Fourth of July is a celebration of the United States’ independence, and I treasure the remembrance of what we have received.
July 4, 2020, brought a shadow for me this year. I am discouraged that we continue an imperialistic, warmongering behavior and language to the rest of the world. I am tired of shedding Americans’ blood for cheaper oil and other natural reserves that enhance our corporations. Will we ever stop telling the rest of the world what to do? I thought we were supporting their right to independence.
We have lost our vision and voice as Americans. When did peace become such a dirty word? A couple of days ago, 16 Democratic senators voted with the GOP to kill an amendment to withdraw all troops and end the Afghan war.
Our longest war, allowed to continue by three administrations, echoes the repeated failures of Vietnam. It has been revealed as unwinnable by the Afghanistan papers. We have Hollywood movies about the U.S. supplying weapons and munitions to Afghan locals to defeat the Russians. We still walked into a quagmire.
Our representatives continually feed the industrial-military complex and the intelligence complex with the blood of American patriots, sons, daughters, fathers, mothers with no practical goal. Why do we add to the endless human and financial bill of war?
The pandemic, which illustrates our need to revamp our health care system as a right to all, should be funded, not war. Bring the troops home!
Sens. Tom Udall, D-N.M., and Rand Paul, R-Ky., tried to end this war a year ago. Their amendment also would have repealed the 2001 authorization to use military force that allows continued death and destruction. They submitted their bill again only to have it voted down by 16 Democrats and 44 Republicans.
New Hampshire, Delaware, Connecticut, and Rhode Island represent states where both Democratic senators want to continue the wars, based on their votes.
Sen. Shaheen and Sen. Hassan, why? Are you representing the will of the people of New Hampshire with this vote? We need peace! We need to exemplify independence, not violence. Stop the wars!
SCOTT PERRY
408 Holden Hill Road
Langdon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.