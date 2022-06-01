We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
(Warning: This letter contains graphic descriptions of gun violence.)
Screaming, crawling, whimpering, crying for mothers and fathers and blood, body tissue including brains, eyes, internal organs, fingers, arms and legs and teeth from massacred little children and two teachers, splattered on one another and on chalk boards and on bulletin boards with drawings and happy, inspirational messages.
A classroom in Uvalde, Texas, defiled by unnecessary carnage, a classroom occupied five days a week by little children whose futures will only be dreamed about now, what could have been.
For once, America, stand up and send far right, conservative (overwhelmingly) males “packing” — these men who are responsible for hatred, discord, division, dishonesty, betrayal of country and the denial of diversity, reproductive and voting rights and “majority-supported” sensible gun laws.
How long do we sit here and allow these domestic terrorists, these men and some women to enact laws that make it okay to own arsenals of weapons (including military-style) and ammunition to enable haters/racists (see recent Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store slaughter), domestic abusers, teens, and a few mentally challenged to annihilate our citizenry, especially the vulnerable?
I have absolutely no doubt — not one doubt — that the founders of this country would have had this “guns for all” mentality, this obscenity to humanity, as their intention when drafting the Second Amendment. Do something this time, America, instead of praying, crying and shaking your heads.
One of the more recent school shootings/murder occurred in my high school alma mater in Maryland. I cannot accurately imagine what that would have been like when I was a student there decades ago. Fight, America — for God’s sake, fight and vote!
