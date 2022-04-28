Together, my supporters in the community and I have adopted a proactive recruiting program for police personnel, supporting my “Best and Brightest” approach to staffing of your new police department.
Although difficult in today’s environment, we hold true to this standard and will not compromise. The days of recycling problem officers from one department to other, just to satisfy a need to put a warm body in a cruiser, are no longer valid, as they are problematic and create liabilities for the town. We will be not only good partners — but good community neighbors.
Together, our discussions with other departments and agencies continue to improve. Once we have the correct staffing in place, together we will be moving forward with community-based programs to address substance abuse, mental health, crime and the youth outreach needs of the town. Having personal experience in creating mental-health-based programs, I can personally attest to their success in creating a dramatic decrease in calls for service.
Together, we are re-establishing the department’s body-camera program. Officers will be well-trained in their use and positive effects in the community. Together, we have been updating outdated policies and procedures, some as much as 30 years old; and working toward making police vehicles safe and up-to-date on the road. We are pulling our Mobile Data Terminals out of mothballs and putting them back in the vehicles where they belong, allowing for greater access to data and information in the field for our officers. We are once again participating in the “Drug Take Back” program and have restored and repaired relationships with surrounding departments, once again helping each other out and working as a team.
We will officially launch our “Walk Safe Winchester” program now that the weather has broken. The program, designed to increase pedestrian and motor vehicle safety, will provide reflective, high visibility vests to those exercising, walking their dogs, and enjoying what it means to live in Winchester and New Hampshire. The project is entirely funded by one very generous donor who covered the entire cost. To that anonymous donor … thank you on behalf of our Winchester community!
Thanks to the board of selectmen, town administrator, and greater community for your continued support as we move forward with creating a police department able to properly serve and protect the Winchester community and be proud of.
ERIK JOSEPHSON
Police Chief
Winchester
(Note: This is the second of two parts of a letter to the Winchester community.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.