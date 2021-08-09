As I read John Crisp’s column (“Some white privilege just can’t tolerate Black privilege”) in the Weekend Sentinel speculating on the public reaction to the performing of the “so-called Black National Anthem” before NFL games, it occurred to me that would be the ideal time to announce a new name of for the Washington football team.

In place of the former Washington Redskins, it could be the Washington Palefaces.

TERRENCE McMAHON

Stoddard