As I read John Crisp’s column (“Some white privilege just can’t tolerate Black privilege”) in the Weekend Sentinel speculating on the public reaction to the performing of the “so-called Black National Anthem” before NFL games, it occurred to me that would be the ideal time to announce a new name of for the Washington football team.
In place of the former Washington Redskins, it could be the Washington Palefaces.
TERRENCE McMAHON
Stoddard
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.