I just wanted to take a moment, to thank the manager of the West Street Verizon Store in Keene.
This gentleman provided countless backpacks, filled with school supplies, to schoolchildren around the area. The backpacks were various colors, including pink camouflage, which my niece — who will be starting kindergarten — was lucky to receive.
The employees of the Verizon store informed me that this manager had purchased all of these items on his own. What an amazing gesture.
I just want to say thank you. Your act of kindness, touched many families.
STEPHANIE PLANTE
210 Beaver St., Apt. 1
Keene
