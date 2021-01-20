Democrats will soon control the presidency and both houses of Congress. During the past four years Democrats have done nothing except complain about the incompetent Donald Trump. They even impeached him, not because he is a criminal who should be in jail, but because he made a stupid phone call to some goofball in Ukraine.
Trump not only remains a criminal, but also incites a riot and invasion of the U.S. Capitol Building. Way to go, Democrats.
From now through 2022 Democrats will have their place in the sun. It is time for the Democrats to shine.
I am disappointed that neither incoming Democrat President Biden, nor Democrat congressional leadership, Sen. Schumer and Speaker of the House Pelosi, have put forth any coherent legislative agenda.
I would like to help them with my agenda. There’s more, but these should get them started.
1. The bloated Pentagon budget ($740 billion in 2021) must be cut by 50 percent. Now.
2. Medicare for All must be implemented. Now.
3. The Social Security Wage Cap ($142,800 in 2021) must be lifted to $1,000,000. Now.
4. The ultra-rich U. S. citizens must pay tax of at least 30 percent of their gross worth. Now.
5. Retired military persons must be barred from serving in the Cabinet and from serving as lobbyists for defense contractors. Now.
6. Retired Congresspeople must be barred from serving as lobbyists on Capitol Hill. Now.
7. Oh, yes, COVID-19 must be stopped. Now.
Democrats, please pay attention: the citizens of the United States are tired of your self-serving behavior and that of the other side.
You have less than two years to progressively serve your country. The other side will regain control of Congress if you fail to represent the needs of your citizenry.
I wish you luck.
Stop war. Start peace.
PAUL KRAUTMANN
Keene
