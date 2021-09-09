The 20-year anniversary of 9/11 is upon us, and what have Americans learned about those despicable attacks, or our involvement in Afghanistan?
Very little that I can discern.
Most Americans, shocked at the brutal attacks of 9/11, blindly accepted the government’s specious story about the attacks, swallowed their unfounded accusations against Al Qaeda and Osama bin Laden, and therefore supported U.S. military invasions of the Middle East as a reasonable response. Now, 20 years later, we are confused as our long, fruitless endeavor in Afghanistan ends. We wonder what went wrong.
Accepted history, written by the winners, is often inaccurate. It purposely does not give context to the endless series of cause-and-effect events that actually occur — that breed foreseen and unforeseen consequences. Nine-11 was caused by something and created its own consequences.
Let’s look at the real causes of 9/11 first.
In 1979, in order to give the USSR “their own Vietnam,” the Carter administration suckered the Soviet Union to “invade” Afghanistan. Muslim patriots around the world then flooded into Afghanistan to expel the “infidels.” Covertly, the U.S. conspired with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Israel to arm and supply the Muslim “freedom fighters.” After 10-plus years of guerrilla conflict, the “mujahideen” finally forced the Soviet “invaders” out.
One consequence of that U.S. proxy war was the decline and dissolution of the Soviet Union. Another, was the unintentional creation of a large international force of Muslim fighters (“Al Qaeda”) that gradually turned their religious fervor against the U.S. and the west.
How did the U.S. deal with this unexpected consequence?
The U.S. and Israel conspired and perpetrated the despicable false-flag attacks on 9/11 as a pretext to destroy Al Qaeda, the “monster” they had carelessly created. The American public, unaware of the covert creation of Al Qaeda, unwisely supported the invasion and 20-year occupation of Afghanistan, and the invasion and eight-year occupation of Iraq.
There’s much more to the story of course but not enough room to tell it. Suffice to say that the U.S. military is finally leaving Afghanistan after 40 years, not 20, of involvement. (The U.S. proxy war against the Soviet Union plus the responses to the false-flag attacks on 9/11.)
History is a series of interconnected events the perpetrators prefer you not be aware of.
HARRY BUBB JR.
Keene
