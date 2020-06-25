As Swanzey residents who live near the Dillant-Hopkins Airport, we appreciate that we were able to air our concerns about the potential of a helicopter school in our neighborhood during the recent virtual meeting of the Keene Finance Committee.
We were concerned the project might move ahead without getting input from those who will be directly impacted by it. During the meeting, it was clear those who were speaking in support of the project seemed to be speaking from the same script, and had been coached to say the same things. Several of the speakers vilified us with unfounded statements, accusing us of seeking power we never said we had.
None of the people who live near the airport ever claimed we have the right to say what the airport can and cannot do. Nor has any of us complained about noise or commerce at the airport. We are legitimately concerned about the potential noise and pollution a helicopter school might bring, since we have lived through a previous school that did not serve the community well and was a major noise problem.
We felt those speaking in favor of the new enterprise were condescending and did not accept our legitimate concerns. Since we could be neighbors of the helicopter school, a more conciliatory approach might have been a better beginning to our potential relationship.
We were appalled that one of the residents of Edgewood was verbally assaulted by one of the pro-project speakers. It was embarrassing to listen to this person be criticized; frankly it was surprising the person running the meeting did not intervene and move the meeting forward.
It also concerned us that the person who is proposing the project threatened to sue the City of Keene if the city did not sign off on the project. We hope the bullying manner in which our country is being governed is not trickling down to small cities. Those of us who live near the airport want to know, and have the right to know, how this will impact our neighborhood and property values. No one should be intimidating us because we want to understand the impact.
The suggestion that a test run of the helicopters be done, with us present, to hear what they will sound like and how they will land and take off is a great one. We look forward to having this opportunity to begin a relationship on a more positive note, since we might be neighbors.
Sincerely,
ANN HEFFERNON and JAY WARD
16 Houghton Point, North Swanzey
SHEILA HEFFERNON and BILL HATTENDORF
7 Pitcher Point, North Swanzey
