If you had cancer you would see an oncologist and likely a certified oncology nurse would coordinate in the delivery of your care. If you’re inpatient or are a patient with a complex history, you should expect to receive support from a certified RN case manager. And, if you are receiving palliative or hospice care (no they are not the same), you should expect to receive care from a certified hospice and palliative nurse.
Why is this important? Because anytime you seek medical care, you and your loved ones deserve to receive care from the experts in the field and certification in a field shows a level of expertise, experience and knowledge that other practitioners don’t have.
At end-of-life there are often complex symptoms that a certified hospice nurse knows to anticipate and knows how to work collaboratively with a pharmacist and hospice medical provider to alleviate. A certified hospice nurse prepares ahead of time to make sure you and your family receive education every step of the way regarding the combination of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical approaches to alleviate suffering. Sure, other nurses know how to recognize when a patient’s oxygen is low, but a hospice nurse understands that this is likely part of the normal dying process and doesn’t suggest oxygen, but rather assesses for signs of discomfort and suggests approaches to achieve comfort (repositioning, medications, presence) because when someone is dying, oxygen is often not helpful.
Hospice nurses are also supposed to be available 24 hours a day and neither you nor your loved ones should have to wait longer than it takes them to drive to your home for care. No, they are not in your home 24 hours but are always on call and should have had medications in your home ahead of time to manage symptoms. In other words, they are always a phone call away and prepared for whatever they may encounter. They should be the calm port on the storm.
If you are considering palliative or end-of-life care for yourself or a loved one ask whether the agencies’ providers are certified and if they are not, keep looking. There are several agencies that serve the region and you and your loved ones deserve the best.
