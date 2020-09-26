In Ruth Ward’s Aug. 20 letter to the editor (“School reopenings: costs and choices”), she voiced her support for local school districts having control of decision-making with regard to children going back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic. Paramount to her argument for children returning to school is local control and not spending any money.
While we must consider the differences in local needs of school districts and be mindful of the costs associated with preparing schools for reopening this fall, shouldn’t the safety of our children be front and center in any return to school plan?
I’m supporting Jenn Alford-Teaster in the upcoming election because she will put people first if she is elected to the state Senate. She understands what it is like to struggle growing up in New Hampshire and can relate to working parents who face difficult decisions in sending their children back to school. Further, she understands that supporting working families can be done while maintaining the priorities of creating jobs and continuing economic growth for Granite Staters. She has my vote!
DEAN DORMAN
425 Treelyn Road
Stoddard
