I read the recent letter from the chair of the Cheshire GOP that the Legislature had instituted 20 new fees (“Radical liberals are on rampage, oppressing us,” by Marilyn L. Huston).
Her mention of the Legislature’s new fees for a moment gave me hope that New Hampshire might finally have enough funds to fulfill its commitments to local government. I had hoped that Granite Staters would get more property tax relief in 2020.
Alas, it was not so. When I searched General Court’s list of bills for any bill over the last term with any mention of “fee,” I found 22 bills. Twelve bills would increase existing fees or create a new fee. Five bills would reduce or eliminate existing fees. The other five bills would create a report of fees or allocate their use. Regardless of what the bills would do, they never made it to the governor’s desk for him to veto.
There is no money coming to the state of New Hampshire from “new fees.” There will be no recommitment of promised revenue to local government from the “fees” referenced in the recent letter.
Democrats did help alleviate the impact of increased property taxes in the 2019-2020 in the state budget. Without those adjustments, our property taxes would be even higher.
JOHN BORDENET
22 Woodbury St.
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 5 in the N.H. House, and is being challenged for that seat by Republican Marilyn Huston.)
