Fellow citizens of the United States, it is already past time to urge our secretary of state to propose a plan for peace in the Ukraine.
Such a plan needs to be one that offers a win-win compromise for both sides. While a sacrificial peace offering to Russia may be humbling for Ukraine, some solution should be found to end the continuation of the current devastation to civilians and countryside.
Ukraine has put up a noble and most remarkable defense against a far larger Russian invader. However, it should be obvious that over time, Ukraine cannot survive the continued destruction of its cities and resources, or the decimation of its limited army, no matter how brave its soldiers and despite the arms input from friends.
A suitable peace proposal might be for Ukraine to offer up one of its two Eastern provinces that already are homes to separatist movements.
This should be conditioned on a proposal to resettle Ukrainian patriots of the sacrificial province into the remaining while also supporting the movement of separatists in the second province to the future Russian province. Both sets of migrants could be urged to leave with really large financial inducements that would assure the establishment of new homes and prosperity for life.
This would be expensive and inconvenient for settlers, but in the end much more affordable than the many costs of a continuing war. I would suggest that the U.S., as well as other nations, should supply money to Ukraine to accomplish these moves as a way to bring a halt to the present military action that destroys Ukraine and isolates Russia from most of the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.