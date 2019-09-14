Dear New Hampshire,
In Vermont, it is usually drivers from Massachusetts, Connecticut or New York that fill us with dread.
In these early fall weekends, it has been male drivers from New Hampshire (typically with a woman in the passenger seat), that have been shocking me with peculiarly aggressive driving; yelling and swearing at those of us in Vermont following normal traffic patterns — trying to turn or park.
What concerns me is the nasty language and threatening tone of these men. It makes me wonder what is being taught in New Hampshire schools, and not only in driver’s ed! I know we are in mean and shameless times, and white men in particular are acting out.
I work with domestic-violence perpetrators at the probation department just west of your border. We are developing a violence awareness and accountability program to reach young men before they become violent with their partners, or neighbors. I plan to propose this curriculum to New Hampshire as well as Vermont schools.
New Hampshire is known in Vermont as a more conservative state: While we wait for civility and communication to be taught in school, I hope you all can revive the days when conservatives were the ones who had good manners.
JOHN UNGERLEIDER
79 Chestnut Hill
Brattleboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.