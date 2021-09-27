Where is truth and honesty in this world of deceptions and lies? Confucius said if a leader be corrupt, a nation will fall. Jesus said the truth sets us free.
I’ve shared before about taking my folks’ absentee ballots to Keene’s City Hall 2015-2016. I was told to put ballots in a voting machine outside the office where two men, by themselves, were overseeing the machine. I assumed one was a Republican, one a Democrat. After putting in my folk’s absentee ballots, I asked, for I didn’t recognizing them, “Where are you from?” The response was, “the U.N.”
After mulling over this voting problem I called City Hall and asked, “Why is the U.N. overseeing our voting machines?” Their response, “They must have been joking,” implying these men were not from the U.N. I searched the Internet and found: U.S. elections have up to 400 U.N. “observers” sent to supervise elections in numerous U.S. cities.
This is the fox guarding the henhouse! The hacking of voting machines can and does occur when someone has the skills, access and motivation. I called City Hall again to learn more and was told: “You observed ‘Accuvote testing’ in the lobby.” I had put my folks’ ballots in the machine they told me to. It was not a test.
The influence of U.N. and one-world governance is staggering. My state schooling (graduate and undergraduate 1970-1980) required books from one-world governance organizations and people. They plan to decrease world population to a “manageable size,” dispossessing people of lands, possessions and pauperize the population making them depend on the State: one world governance, the world’s oligarchy.
The next time I voted, my ballot stuck in the voting machine. A supervisor was called over who had a key. He unlocked the machine and clicked a switch, which probably negated any of my ballot that had been tabulated. He got me a new ballot. The U.N. overseers probably had such a key. They were the only ones at the machine. U.N. overseers can come from communist, socialist, dictatorial countries.
Internet: “The United Nations Security Council bears primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.” Unless this city has changed absentee and early voting; voting at the polling booth (stations) may be the best way to vote. Your vote may count then.
GARY BEAUCHESNE
Keene
