Donald Trump’s joking mockery of a respected, recently deceased congressman who happens to have been a Democrat makes Trump truly subhuman. He deserves the horrified contempt of every decent person.
Unfortunately, Trump’s despicable comment is typical of this loathsome degenerate. Remember how he posthumously trashed John McCain?
“I could go out on 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and not loose a single voter.” One can only pity his deluded supporters.
JOHN K. HERPEL
P.O. Box 35
Acworth
