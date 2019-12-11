Wow, wow, wow! Can you say deja vu?
Today we officially learned that we, the American people, have been lied to as it regards our efforts, time and money spent and wasted in Afghanistan for the past 18 years. Can you say Vietnam?
I am saddened beyond words for the loss of so many of our most-patriotic, bravest and brightest young men and women. The similarities between both engagements are numerous and unmistakeable. One of the most obvious similarities is the fact that there are two countries in the world that have been invaded by superior military powers only to unceremoniously prevail against said military might ... guess which two countries those are?
While we had the might, they had the will. Will we ever learn? I fear not. Presidents 33, 34, 35 and 36 got us into, lied and kept us in Vietnam. Presidents 43, 44 and 45 did the same and are doing the same with Afghanistan.
Don’t let the R’s and D’s confuse you. Forget the alphabet, they’re all the same. We cannot continue to be the “world’s” police. There are enough issues to be dealt with on our own shores. How about we concentrate on our own needs for once?
Respectfully,
FREDERICK B. PARSELLS
11 McKinley St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.