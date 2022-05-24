I serve as the vice chair of the Keene Democrats; we’ve held five listening sessions in each ward in Keene. Affordable housing and the lack of infrastructure for houseless people came up more than other issues. Constituents want to get at the root cause of houselessness in Keene.
As a state representative, I’ve voted in favor of many bills to help alleviate the systemic causes of houselessness and housing insecurity: increasing the minimum wage, studying the impact of deportation of primary wage earners on families, and decriminalizing marijuana.
I also opposed the 2021 budget, which irresponsibly cut the business enterprise tax, the business profits tax, the rooms and meals tax, and the interest and dividends tax, resulting in state revenue decline. Costs will shift to towns, likely forcing them to increase property taxes, disproportionately harming folks on fixed incomes. There will be less money available for necessary social services. These cuts impact everyone, with less money for infrastructure, education and medical services, but they harm our most vulnerable Granite Staters disproportionately.
Local activists with the Monadnock Interfaith Project, Keene Mutual Aid and Monadnock Rights and Democracy, along with city councilors, have been working to address the houselessness crisis in Keene. We need places for essential workers to live, places for older adults to be able to downsize to, affordable housing options for families, as well as transitional housing and shelters that can help folks in a crisis.
I am excited to see that these local advocates are moving beyond talk into action with several proposals. These include putting together an Affordable Housing Trust Fund proposal that would provide resources to expand housing options in our region. Further, Keene is seriously considering ideas put forth by Councilors Williams, Lake and Workman, including designating a place for folks to legally sleep in vehicles, opening a campground for people experiencing houselessness and expanding affordable-housing options.
I fully support these proposals and am excited by the work happening at the local level to address the concerns that so many Keene residents have about housing and houselessness. As these proposals move forward, I encourage local public officials to support these innovative ideas, and the wider public to share their support for taking steps forward to ease our housing crisis.
Expanding housing options in our region, and reducing the harm being done to houseless people by policies that criminalize their existence, will truly benefit us all.
AMANDA ELIZABETH TOLL Keene
