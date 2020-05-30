I read in Thursday, May 21, Sentinel that in new research from Columbia University, epidemiologists found that if social distancing had been in place seven days earlier, the U.S. could have prevented 36,000 deaths through early May — about 40 percent of fatalities reported to date. If good social distancing was in place on March 1, the researchers found, 54,000 fewer Americans would have lost their lives.
On March 13, President Trump told Americans to “take it easy.” Two days later, he told us to “relax.” This administration has blood on its hands.
Plugging one’s nose and voting for more of this suffering in the name of whatever particular policies one might think that the Republicans will put in place is absolutely denying the very real suffering and death they are causing.
Please make your votes match the level that you care about people.
I wish you all health and wellness.
KAREN NEWELL
86 Chesham Road, Marlborough
