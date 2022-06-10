We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
If a drunk driver killed someone behind the wheel, is it the car manufacturer’s fault? Maybe we should crack down on vehicles with turbo kits and all-wheel drive.
I do agree assault, as well as automatic, weapons have no place in the hands of civilians. However, when is our government going to address the nation‘s social problems? I’m so tired of 12-year-olds running Congress. I take that back; 12-year-olds would do a better job at running our country.
Even if they reform weapon distribution, the problem is the mind and body of the operator. How hard is that to understand? It will take longer to come up with and implement a modality of change, yet it’s already been written and practices before — look at other countries.
The answers are in something called books, medical and mental health journals. Lost relics of today’s world or just lost to the United States?
