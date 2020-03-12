Active shooter drills are being promoted as measures to protect schoolchildren against gun violence in public schools. The protocol for these drills varies from hiding behind closed doors to having someone portraying an armed shooter enter a classroom and fire a blank-loaded weapon at anyone present. Thus, another money-making industry has sprung up to provide choreographed “active shooter drills.”
Some can view these drills as active measures to protect our children. But at what costs to their emotional health and well-being? For most children, leaving the security of home and adjusting to the new environment and relationships in school is challenging enough to their psyche. Having the violence portrayed in the media play out in their own schoolroom is educationally disruptive and emotionally damaging. Active shooter drills, like suggestions to arm teachers, are extremes designed to protect gun sellers, not children.
There are the legal rights of the Second Amendment to deal with, but are there no horrors Americans will not allow to be perpetrated against children in the name of gun rights? Legal rights refer to rights granted by a legal authority or government, are not immutable, and can be changed — as shown by our country’s history regarding legal voting rights. Furthermore, the narrow 5/4 decision made by Supreme Court in the 2008 Heller v. District of Columbia case points to the narrowness of support of that decision.
In the end, it is not the legal rights afforded by the Second Amendment and the attendant business spinoffs that will provide for safer school environments and more emotionally secure children. It will be when parents, educators and the public, including gun owners, are moved by the love for their children’s well-being to protect them against violence portrayed in the classroom.
Having “active shooter drills” only reminds us of how we fail our children’s need to feel safe, rather than to fear-anticipated violence.
JANE and FRANK MENEGHINI
150 Rivermead Road
Peterborough
