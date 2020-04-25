Recent comments I have heard strike me as signs of frustration with the effects COVID-19 is having on our culture. This is natural, but we should use common sense in our approach, relying on medical knowledge and precedence in addressing this crisis.
There is a short-sighted idea that we should open the economy, go back to work, stop social distancing and disregard the continuing upward incidence of contagion in many parts of the country. Most disturbing was a comment I heard this morning by one saying he was worried more about how to provide for his family than about the deaths of fellow citizens.
Is the issue of a pause in the economy more important than lives lost? To accept that is to lose our American principles and our soul as humans. Maybe we will witness more than an economic stutter, but the economy will restart. To loosen restrictions prematurely opens the possibility of a second wave of infections before achieving the ability to control it.
Presently, there is an emphasis on projecting blame for this epidemic on China, by asking people to sign a class-action suit seeking to bill China for the coronavirus fallout, and by calling this the “Wuhan flu.” My view is that it is an attempt to project guilt for not having reacted sooner. China reported cases of human to human transmission in January. Despite being unprepared China, South Korea and Taiwan were able to control the spread of this disease.
The U.S. knew it was coming, but failed adequate preparation, which resulted in a COVID-19 death toll greater than any country in the world (more than 38,000 vs. less than 5,000 in China). I consider that a tragic failure of our president to heed the advice of others more knowledgeable than he in this area.
FRANK MENEGHINI
150 Rivermead Road
Peterborough
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.