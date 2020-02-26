I am perplexed and disappointed by the Legislature’s rejection of the $46.1 million federal grant to fund public charter schools which would offer children exciting educational options that have been proven successful in New Hampshire and in low income urban areas.
I take offense at Volinsky’s statements that “There’s a representation that we’re going to build the charters just like the seven ‘highly qualified’ schools, and we’re going to help kids get out of poverty because of all these new innovations. And then when you look at the seven high-quality charters, you find that they have much fewer kids from poverty than their surrounding communities.”
It’s as though Volinsky is saying “I like vanilla ice cream, so that means I don’t support chocolate ice cream,” and it shouldn’t be available as an option for people who prefer it.
As a full-time working single mother with a high-performing daughter, a charter school would have been a great option for us, as compared to the Hollis Public School System in the early 2000s. Plainly, she didn’t fit in there and her education experience suffered due to her uncomfortable environment.
Just because we were not poverty-stricken doesn’t mean that we wouldn’t have appreciated more public school opportunities. Some students need a different environment in order to learn better.
New Hampshire public schools currently graduate about 90 percent of their students; only 40 percent attain basic proficiency in reading and math.
Why shouldn’t we accept the grant money and try something new that could motivate kids and improve these dismal results?
JUDY FERSTENBERG
39A Kaufmann Drive
Peterborough
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.