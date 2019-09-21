Timeline:
2016: counterintelligence catches nationally insecure conversations between folks close to Trump and Russians, so the FBI investigates; the Steele dossier appears; Russian annexation of Crimea, beginning 2014, completed; President Obama institutes sanctions against Russia, promises to support other countries similarly threatened and begins sending Ukraine $250 million annually to help keep it independent.
Trump is inaugurated Jan. 20, 2017, chafing over the Russian investigation, which produces results, forcing Trump to fire Mike Flynn, his national security advisor, after knowing for 18 days that Flynn was an unregistered foreign agent to Russians.
May 2017: Trump fires Comey, FBI director, and two days later has the Russian ambassador and crew in the Oval Office without other Americans; Trump express his relief at the pressure of the Russian investigation being off.
The same or next day, Trump gleefully tells acting FBI Director McCabe the FBI employees should be relieved that horrible Comey is gone, which they truly are not. Immediately, McCabe extends the FBI Russian investigation to include Trump and “hardens” it so that should he, McCabe, also disappear, the investigation cannot.
McCabe suffers endless mean Trump tweets and is himself fired hours before his retirement pension invests. The FBI investigation stagnates. Focus switches to the Mueller special counsel investigation, which produces 12 instances of Trump’s obstruction of justice; but Trump has fired McCabe’s replacement, Rosenberg, and replaced him with William Barr as attorney general, insuring that Mueller’s Report is DOA.
Twelve of Trump’s campaign cohorts have been indicted. Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort are serving time, others await trial.
Trump instructs all in the White House, past and present, to not talk to any House committee investigating anything, and they obey.
“Moscow Mitch” and Kentucky become recipients of an aluminum factory financed by Russian oligarch Deripasky.
The Supreme Court, 7-2, upholds Trump’s order making asylum-seeking in the U.S. next to impossible.
Now we learn that a spy in the Kremlin, who could read papers on Putin’s desk, was extracted in 2017 and confirmed Putin ordered and approved the meddling in our 2016 election.
Today, bipartisan senatorial criticism made Trump release $250 million to Ukraine that he was holding back, in an attempt to extort information from Ukraine’s government about Joe Biden and his son’s connections there.
I will not beleaguer the 12,000 lies, concentration camps on the border, missing heads of vital agencies, courtship of our enemies and the loss of our allies.
Will you vote for this “normal” American life?
SHARON PHENNAH
870 Alstead Center Road
Alstead
