I keep seeing Facebook advertisements from Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andru Volinsky regarding our property tax rates in New Hampshire and how he has pledged to “fix” our New Hampshire tax code.

I have also seen news articles regarding Mr. Volinsky’s refusal to take “the pledge” against an income tax if he’s elected governor.

It doesn’t take a political scientist or an accountant to read between the lines and see that Volinsky’s campaign for governor can be seen as a campaign for a New Hampshire income tax.

His primary opponent, Dan Feltes, was the prime sponsor of a Democrat-proposed income tax in the state Senate, proposing the same legislation multiple times over the last three years.

The message from both Volinsky and Feltes is clear: A vote for them is a vote for an income tax.

I am grateful to Gov. Chris Sununu for vetoing the Feltes income tax and standing firm against the Democrats; New Hampshire should veto both Feltes and Volinsky’s income tax plans this November and support Republicans up and down the ballot.

