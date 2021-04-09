I’m writing this on April Fool’s Day.
Despite the glow of the front-page Sentinel story of March 31, the single electric line to your home will carry the same mix of clean and dirty electrons, whether you pay the extra $23 per month or not.
But now we finally have the truth.
After many months of discussion by the Keene Energy and Climate Committee, the City Council, and assorted other groups, plus many meetings, hard-sell presentations, etc., you can now buy “clean” electricity in Keene, but only if you pay a new city tax. Of course no respectable citizen of Keene is calling it a tax. When you choose (what’s billed as) nice clean electricity but get the same old mix of half muddy and half clean electrons, all for “only one monthly payment of $23 per month,” what is this extra? Everybody gets the exact same mix of clean and dirty electrons.
A tax is defined as “money” … “paid to the state” ... “added to the cost of some goods and services.”
And a tax doesn’t usually get you anything tangible in return. In fact, some who pay this tax will get ALL dirty electrons, while some who do not pay the tax will get ALL clean electrons, and vice versa.
Let’s call it for what it is. A tax.
That’s spelled with a T, and an A, and an X.
FRED WARD
Stoddard
