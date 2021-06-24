Pat Haley, who died Friday, was a strong, smart force who helped catapult The Keene Sentinel from a solid small-town newspaper into one of the best small dailies in New England.
The Sentinel had a society page in the late 1960s, full of club news, weddings, engagements, gardening features (all-time headline: Garden Club Hears African Violet Talk). When the society editor retired, in came Pat Haley and the Monadnock Living pages she developed.
It’s hard to imagine today, but even in the Turbulent Sixties, decade of change, not much had evolved in terms of women’s status in Keene. Only men could become members of the Keene Rotary Club, the Keene Lions Club and the Keene Jaycees. Women could join the Rotary Anns, the Lionesses or the Jaycee-ettes. Women’s organizations would send in press releases about their new officers, and many of them used the husbands’ names — the president was Mrs. Ronald Smith, the vice president was Mrs. Robert Jones. Honorifics were used on second reference in newspaper stories — Mr., Miss, Mrs. — which meant reporters who were quoting women had to ascertain their marital status so they could use the correct honorific.
Pat Haley and others on the news staff raised the question of why women should be identified that way. What did the husband have to do with a woman’s accomplishment? What role did a husband have in a woman’s opinion?
Those questions led to policy changes — The Sentinel dropped all honorifics on second reference, and insisted on using women’s actual names in press releases, rather than their husbands’. Eventually, the Rotary and Lions clubs and the Jaycees changed their policies, too, and began admitting women as members.
Pat Haley’s Monadnock Living pages began exploring topics The Sentinel had never really covered — domestic violence, job discrimination, equal pay for equal work. It’s hard to imagine today, but domestic violence was seldom considered a news story. A police reporter asking about a suspicious-sounding incident on Elm Street would be told, “Oh, that’s just a domestic.” Pat Haley dragged that attitude into public view.
TOM KEARNEY
Stowe, Vt.
(Tom Kearney is former executive editor of The Keene Sentinel.)
