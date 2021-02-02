2020 was certainly a year many of us would love to forget — I know I would. It saw me in and out of the hospital quite literally half the year. The pandemic had millions losing their jobs, thousands of businesses closing their doors forever. Yet in all the bleak turmoil I was able to find a silver lining.
While I wished he hadn’t had to stay home from college due to these health risks, my younger son became my constant companion. Sure, we couldn’t go out to the movies or swim at the YMCA like we used to — in fact we didn’t really DO much at all — but we did it together.
He was there every minute of the day for me and even if it was only sitting next to him as we watched Mike Nelson poke fun at old movies on “MST3K” or me listening to him organize his weekly virtual D&D campaigns with his friends online, his cleverness, spirit and off-kilter sense of humor worked their ways into my heart like I never would have expected. He chauffeured me to and from medical appointments and snuck me illicit Diet Cokes when I was relegated to my numerous two-week stints in the hospital (and his was one of the first voices I heard over the phone as I spent New Year’s Eve alone in my hospital bed, watching Anderson Cooper ring in 2021). If I needed anything, he was there for me.
Now, as he heads back to college to resume his in-person education with his friends, my heart both breaks to see him go and swells with pride at what I know will be his worldly accomplishments someday soon. I remember my mom and dad saying being parents was their pride and joy in life, but I always figured that’s just what parents say — until I experienced it myself. It’s a precious time that flies by far too fleetingly. I know I’m not unique in this feeling.
So as hopefully we herald in a new, healthier, post-pandemic life, I thank my son Walter for always being there for me and being the shining star in my heavens. I love you dearly.
Dad
THOMAS COOK
Keene
