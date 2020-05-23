Each spring, I glory at how beautiful Keene is, perhaps more so from having to endure the previous six months of dreariness.
With gusto, Keene’s Public Works Department sweeps the streets, cleans up the past fall’s litter, mulches the flower beds downtown while also patching potholes and other mundane tasks. I applaud them. However, there is a glaring omission.
It is not the Public Works Department’s responsibility to maintain traffic circle plantings. No, that falls to the Parks and Recreation Department, which also maintains playgrounds and cemeteries and all public buildings. I agree that is a lot of responsibility.
Now, every other traffic circle in Keene but the one on Winchester Street at Route 101 has outside help to keep them looking great. Originally Shaw’s Supermarket had signed up to tend that circle; however, since their departure it has steadily gone from bad to worse. It is a far cry from the others, including the newly replanted Swanzey traffic circle on Route 12.
Yet it is the most prominent, being the entryway to Keene from three directions. It is a shame that our front door is a overgrown, tangled, weed-infested mess.
I suggested several years ago in a letter to this newspaper that a new coalition of community service organizations each take over sections and be permitted to post small, non-distracting signs saying “Compliments of ...” But the idea was shot down on the basis of the liability involved in that heavily trafficked intersection.
Is there no pride left over in Keene? Why, when we all go to great lengths to beautify our properties and pitch in to keep things nice in public spaces, can’t that traffic circle look like someone cares?
Sincerely,
PETER H. HARTZ
12 Brook St.
Keene
