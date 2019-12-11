In The Sentinel I read they’re floating an idea of changing the way roads are paid for by forcing environmentally conscious folks who’ve made the right choice to buy high-mileage, low-pollution vehicles to pay more and subsidize great big gas hogs (“On the road to a usage fee?” Nov. 30/Dec. 1). That’s a horrible idea.
We should be encouraging people to give up on fossil fuels, not punishing folks who do. I see the trend and understand the problem. As we buy cars that don’t use gas at all. How about a luxury tax for vehicles over a certain dollar amount? If you can afford $100,000 for a Tesla roadster or some huge honking SUV, you can afford to pay more for registration.
Property taxpayers already subsidize wealthy folks through current-use laws. I travel a lot more in Vermont and Massachusetts than in New Hampshire. If I pay by the mile, do I get a discount for mileage I traveled in other states? Who would keep track?
STEVE ZIELONKO
103 Brattleboro Road
Hinsdale
