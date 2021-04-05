This month’s issue of “Imprimis,” a conservative propaganda sheet from Trumpism-loving Hillsdale College, features a confusing message from Dr. Scott Atlas titled “Science, Politics, and COVID: Will Truth Prevail?”
Remember Dr. Atlas? He’s the non-epidemiologist Trump installed as chief COVID spokesman after kicking aside the real epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who lacked sufficient groveling loyalty to The Donald.
Pro-mask: “I was one of the first to push for increasing protections for those most at risk.” “I have repeatedly called for mitigation measures, including ... masks ... and other increased protections.” “My advice on mask usage had been consistent: wear a mask when you cannot socially distance.”
Anti-mask: “Widespread, general population mask usage has shown little empirical utility in terms of preventing cases.” “Those who insist that universal mask usage has ... proven effective at controlling the spread of the COVID virus are deliberately ignoring the evidence to the contrary.”
Pro and con: “There is no need for masks unless one is elderly or high risk.”
Huh? No wonder so many discordant Reader Opinions! (I’m dismayed by the personal insults in some Opinion letters hurled at conflicting writers, fueled by lingering Trump-era bitterness and hatred.)
“Will Truth Prevail?” Dr. Atlas warns: “We must pray to God that the infamous claim attributed to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels — ‘A lie told once remains a lie, but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth’ — never becomes operative in the United States of America.” Well, Dr. Atlas, it’s quite “operative” in the good old USA. The incessant Big Lie (that Trump won in 2020) is now Republican truth.
JOHN K. HERPEL
Acworth
