As we look forward to Tuesday’s Election, I wanted to alert local campaign headquarters as well as individuals who are supporting specific candidates that RSA 664:17 restricts political advertising from being placed or affixed to any public property, including highway rights-of-way or private property, without the owner’s consent. Only hand-held political signs are permitted at the polling location on Election Day.
Although in the past it has been common place for supporters to post their favorite candidate’s signs on both sides of the entrances to a polling location as well as within the right-of-way along the polling location, the state attorney general is reminding municipalities that this practice is prohibited under RSA 664:17.
During Tuesday’s election, the city’s highway department and facility maintenance staff will be removing any campaign signs at the polling locations that are unattended. Any campaign signs that are collected by city staff will be kept at the Public Works administrative offices until one week after the election so that the candidate may retrieve the sign.
Thank you for your understanding and patience during this challenging election cycle.
PATRICIA LITTLE
Keene City Clerk
3 Washington St.
Keene
