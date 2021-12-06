It is time for deep reflection. We are concerned about the current death of dialogue in our country. Charles Eisenstein recently wrote an inspiring article (https://charleseisenstein.substack.com/p/a-temple-of-this-earth) that addresses how we can heal this. His last line is: “Holding each other sacred, we will make a temple of this earth”
We used to have conferences at the Keene Public Library where people with different views sat at round tables communicating in the spirit of Eisenstein’s article. After all, that’s what public libraries are here for: to provide relevant literature and stimulate fair and open discussion. Because the media, medical establishment and Internet giants have massively censored views, facts and publications, our libraries need to provide the public with reputable sources that look beyond the official story.
A new book was just published that’s already on the bestseller lists at Amazon and the New York Times: “The Real Anthony Fauci,” by Robert Kennedy Jr. Its subtitle: “Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.” The book is meticulously referenced.
We recommend two more recent books: “The Truth About Covid 19: Exposing The Great Reset, Lockdowns, Vaccine Passports, and the New Normal,” by Dr. Joseph Mercola and Ronnie Cummins, founder and director of the Organic Consumers Association. Then, Peter Breggin MD, and Ginger Ross Breggin, assisted by three medical doctors, have published “Covid 19 and the Global Predators.” Dr. Breggin is the bestselling author of “Talking Back to Prozac.”
And a free, thoroughly researched e-book: “Challenging the Pandemic Narrative” by John-Michael Dumais (https://tinyurl.com/challengingpandemic).
We know that public libraries have limited funds. We are willing to provide a number of these books free to libraries in the Monadnock Region that promise to announce their arrival and encourage local public discussions. Contact LibraryOutreach@RiseUpNH.org.
GERHARD BEDDING
Keene
And: Gene Clerkin, Ruthellen Davison, John-Michael Dumais, Johanna Laurie, Deirddra Limoges, Joseph Mirzoeff, Rebecca Montrone, Julie Rossall and David Rossall, of Keene; James Rodger and Jeanne Sable of Fitzwilliam; Jodi Farwell and Irene Miller of Harrisville; Hope Taylor, Carol Wyndham and John Wyndham of Peterborough.
