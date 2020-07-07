As I was leaving Chesterfield Gorge a few days ago I noticed a woman exiting a car (with a Vermont license plate) and leaving in another car. As I backed out I noticed what I thought was a white noose hanging from her car ceiling on the passenger side.
I left, but was troubled by this and turned back to verify what I thought I saw. Fortunately, two other women were preparing to hike, and I asked them what they thought. “NOOSE!” was their reply. It was about 8” long (I have a photo) and placed in a way that was very visible.
So, to the owner of this vehicle: I, and many other people are disgusted with your apparent deplorable demonstration of racism and hate! I would like to suggest, since you are apparently proud of what you represent, and if you read this, to please send a letter to the editor and explain your hatred of Blacks.
Maybe I misunderstand the meaning of the noose. Perhaps you are just “kidding,” as some of our leaders like to do on occasion, but I don’t get it. It ain’t a joke! Help me/us understand your hatred and perhaps see things from your perspective.
I’m sure there is a very good explanation for how you feel about Blacks, but if indeed this IS how you feel, I hope you don’t have children.
We have all heard, “If you see something, say something.”
I saw something, and I’m saying something.
Believe in Coexistence,
JEFFREY SCOTT
P.O. Box 31
Spofford
