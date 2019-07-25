Because Donald Trump is a narcissist, which is an emotional disorder, he is incapable of leadership — because he does not experience empathy for others, which leaves him blinded.
What he is capable of is demagoguery, which relies on preying on the fears and prejudices of his audience, and is the point of the rallies he dearly loves. Because he’s a narcissist, and is always right, there’s no place for the truth, which is that he’s surely incompetent some of the time; and in order to avoid that truth, he has no other option than to lie. If he told the truth, he would have to say he makes mistakes; and because of his narcissism, he can’t do that.
So you see it’s a cycle that goes round and round. And round and round.
If you avoid the truth, there can be no capacity for emotional growth. The emotional risk for Trump is to face the truth about himself, and he’s incapable of doing that.
So am I, but I’m not president, now, am I?
A healthier personality wouldn’t get involved in all the spats with those who criticize, as he does. An adult knows you make some good decisions and some bad ones, and to say you’re never wrong is ridiculous.
Other than Trump, who would believe that? Other than my wife; about me, I mean.
JACK COEY
15 Fairview St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.