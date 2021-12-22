Dear Honorable Mayor and City Council,
It is understandable that many of our residents and business owners are not in favor of mandating the wearing of masks.
People are tired and confused by a pandemic that may continue on for years. Some fear that a mandate to wear masks may create more hardship and duress. Often in times of crises, when the public feels that nothing seems to be working, frustration and anger are typical responses.
For those of us who have been up close to this virus, we have learned that masks do in fact mitigate the spread of the disease.
If we look at history, we can remind ourselves that mask use began with the bubonic plague in the middle ages. It was also used successfully in the United States to help curb the Spanish flu pandemic.
In Keene, it is evident that a mask mandate is now needed to ensure the safety of our residents. I wish that this was not necessary, but the increasing hospitalizations and deaths in our state present a clear indication about where we are heading.
During the Second World War, the greatest generation stood up together. They did not hesitate to pick up a rifle or work in a factory to support the war effort. For those dedicated men and women, it probably would have been a simple task to put on a cloth mask if they felt that even one life might be saved. No arguments or complaints. Just self sacrifice.
Today, when personal “freedom” has sometimes become more important than saving lives, being a leader takes courage. And making hard choices for the benefit of others is not easy. I believe that the primary purpose of government (in Keene, Concord and Washington) is to protect and defend the lives of our citizens. And whether we are under attack from an outside enemy or from an invisible viral invader, our greatest priority is to insure the survival of fellow Americans. If we are not able to do this, then we are lost as a nation.
With this in mind, I ask you to please vote to protect our community, until the worst is behind us.
Sincerely,
ROGER WEINREICH
Keene
(This letter was submitted too late to be published before the Keene City Council voted to reinstate the mask ordinance. The author asked that it run anyway.)
