Last week marked a monumental victory for the indigenous people of Oklahoma.
The Supreme Court has ruled that a large portion of the eastern part of Oklahoma is Native American reservation land. The nations within these lands are Cherokee, Muscogee (creek), Choctaw, Chickasaw and Seminole.
This is not only cause for celebration because the land which had been taken from these people by colonizers has been returned, but because they can now govern and enforce the laws of their own community. This means that local law enforcement cannot prosecute the people within the community of the reservation land. This not only pertains to current legal situations but past involvements of indigenous people with the law, calling for reviews of past cases.
Another great victory for native American people, specifically the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, would be the shutting down of the Dakota Access pipeline. This is a battle that has been fought since the pipelines institution in 2016.
Exemplified by Oklahoma, the Supreme Court is starting to honor the treaties made many years ago. Although this is an amazing step in the right direction, there is still more that needs to be done. There are still injustices being committed against indigenous people.
The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe recently had to sue the federal government in order to keep COVID-19 checkpoints from being removed. These checkpoints exist to protect tribal lands and the indigenous people who live on them from contracting the virus by stopping infected people from entering their reservation. The Great Sioux Tribe nations treaty was also violated recently when Trump and the National Guard entered the land without permission, violating the Treaty of 1868.
Although there is still a long way to go to reach justice for indigenous people, the aforementioned victories are a step in the right direction.
