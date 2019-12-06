I’ve been a self-employed chef for over 40 years, paying for high-priced, high-deductible health insurance throughout my career.
I’ve been so busy licking my chops in anticipation of reaching Medicare age, I never stopped to peruse the menu. Now I find that instead of the all-you-can-eat Medicare buffet I anticipated, I’ll get a nice meal in my choice of dining rooms, but the salt and pepper and a glass of water to wash it all down are still on me.
In other words, there are all kinds of hidden costs in Medicare.
Given Medicare’s deficiencies, I’ve been delighted to learn that Elizabeth Warren’s Medicare for All plan is actually an expanded Medicare Plus that will provide comprehensive medical care, as well as dental and mental health care, recovery services, prescription drugs and long term care. In fact, it’s soup to nuts.
By any name, Warren’s plan is the sustenance America needs.
BARBARA MICHELSON
87 Log Cabin Road
Nelson
