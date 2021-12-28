Thursday afternoon, Dec. 23, at the Hannaford Supermarket in Rindge, a wonderful Christmas surprise happened — to me.
As I was checking out, the clerks told me that the man in line before me had left money to pay for my groceries — a whole cart full. I couldn’t believe what they were saying. It brought tears to our eyes.
They had seen him before, but didn’t know his name. So I am sending out this most heartfelt thank you to this wonderful gentleman. I hope he sees this and knows how much his kindness means, now and forever.
May God leave him more blessings than he can count! Amen.
MARILYN BRITTON
Peterborough
