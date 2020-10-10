How can anyone regard the past tumultuous week in Trumpania?
It began inauspiciously enough with an intimate black-tie event: the Rose Garden super-spreader for the president’s Supreme Court nominee, went on to an explosive expose about our exceptional Donald’s tax returns, continued on to other maskless political rallies, replete with the grandiose posturing and acerbic lies that only a narcissist can conjure up, then seemingly peaked with the rude, bullying spectacle of the president’s conduct during the long-awaited presidential “debate.”
But regrettably, all this was mere warm-up.
Events unexpectedly turned deadly serious when POTUS garnered the nation’s sympathy with news that he and his friends tested positive for COVID. Subsequently, our brave warrior-king was airlifted to Walter Reed Hospital.
There, after previous months of denial and ineptitude regarding the disease, he made self-serving videos extolling his sudden conversion to understanding about COVID. Then, just as suddenly he negotiated a joy-ride out in front of the hospital to make a mockery of his conversion.
I hesitate to see what lies ahead: arm-farts or unpredictable medical decline. I suspect more arm-farts.
I eagerly await the just-verdict of the voters to rid the nation of this ongoing travesty.
HARRY BUBB JR.
69 Beaver St.
Keene
