Another great idea in Concord! Let’s get rid of the annual vehicle safety inspection; more legislation for an imagined problem. House Bill 1426, cosponsored by Rindge Rep. Santonastaso, would eliminate this important process.
Part of the logic is “cars have gotten better, the average age of vehicles is less, people don’t hold on to vehicles like they used to.” What world are they living in?
It is not unusual to see 20-plus-year-old vehicles with 200,000-300,000 miles on them, but in New Hampshire, with our weather-damaged roads and ice-control products being used, vehicle repairs due to road damage or rust are not unusual. But they have to be done in a timely manner. Just look at the used-car market, where “just passed N.H. state inspection four months ago” is a statement of the vehicle’s condition, the standard that sellers in other states have to meet if they want to sell to New Hampshire customers.
The contention that vehicles are examined every time an oil change is done is also uninformed, as a $29.95 oil change is not comprehensive and it is unlikely that the local quick-change drive-through joint has ASC-certified mechanics trained in all phases of a modern automobiles. As an owner of older, high-mileage vehicles, I make a commitment to have them maintained and safe, I would like to think that the N.H. motorist in the other lane or behind me has done the same so I am comfortable that they can stay in there lane or stop when they need to. Leave the New Hampshire inspection system alone. Don’t try to fix an imagined affront to your hands-off utopia.
But that’s not even the nuttiest of ideas Rep. Santonastaso is part of: That is the proposed constitutional amendment to declare independence from the United States. Apparently they don’t like the current leadership in Washington and think one of the original 13 should bolt, maybe even pair with Texas. Perhaps a tour of war monuments in New Hampshire, to remind of the sacrifice of those that fought to keep the Union together or turn back threats to the Republic, would be appropriate.
When are the adults in the GOP going to stand up and do the right thing; work across the aisle to fix our infrastructure, fix education funding, get this pandemic under control, reduce our students’ debt, increase affordable housing and work for the better of all New Hampshire residents; left, right and center?
DAVID G. DROUIN
Rindge
