On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was unanimously adopted by 56 patriots representing the 13 colonies. The last sentence of that declaration states: “... and for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred honor.”
This was directed to the king of Great Britain.
Our nation has just witnessed an impeachment proceeding. With the exception of Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, Republican members of the House and Senate should, and must, be considered truckles. King Donald continues to reign. Our Constitution has been ignored; solemn oaths are now just words with no meaning; and fairness has been thrown to the four winds.
This is not the first time in recent memory the legitimacy of an incumbent president has been formally called into question. In the 1970s, Richard Nixon faced impeachment. The Watergate hearings and the Supreme Court’s decision to deny Nixon’s claim of executive privilege produced overwhelming evidence of his guilt. In common with tyrants and dictators throughout history, Nixon believed, as King Donald believes, that “... as president I have the right to do whatever I want.”
John Stuart Mill once wrote: “In the long run, the best proof of good character is good actions.” If one discards character, they also discard self-respect. Upon being told by Senate Republicans his removal from office was inevitable, Nixon resigned.
In the 1990s, an impeachment proceeding was brought against Bill Clinton. Clinton owned mistakes and misjudgments that demonstrated a lack of morality in his personal life; he was acquitted of presenting a threat to the nation and effectively fulfilled the obligations of his office for the remainder of his term.
Both proceedings were conducted in a fair, open, respectful manner. Why? Trust and respect were admirable qualities possessed by many back then.
Dr. Martin Luther King urged brave leaders to put their own fears aside and work for the greater good. As our forefathers pledged their “sacred honor,” I respectfully urge the decent, civil men and women of the Republican Party to step up to the plate for the greater good. Emulate the likes of Margaret Chase Smith, Howard Baker, Alan Simpson, Warren Rudman and, yes, Abraham Lincoln. Our nation needs you.
Hopefully, the November election will reject King Donald and our newly elected president can begin, with the support of many Americans, a course of action to heal our democracy.
PAUL A. McGUIRK
P.O. Box 535
Walpole
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.