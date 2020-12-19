“The mark he has left on history is unique. He translated into reality the most inhuman ideas, presented a radical challenge to conventional modes of thought and action and set the stage for a drastic realignment of powers.”
“In more than twenty years of experience he had learnt on occasion to disregard sober reality in favour of ideologically slanted dissimulation, and he would either lie or remain silent when circumstances demanded the outspoken truth.”
“He could fascinate his adherents to an almost incredible degree.”
“Like Napoleon, he proceeded to surround himself exclusively with men who were little more than minions, the executive instruments of his will.”
“It became clear that certain of his decisions and declarations were not subject to rational control ... he would sometimes make fantastically exaggerated assertions.”
“He was incapable of deep attachments ... he ceased to have any close rapport with the men who had worked with him and fought at his side. Women he tended to regard as physical objects.”
The above quotes are taken from the German historian Werner Maser’s 1972 Hitler biography “Hitler: Legend, Myth and Reality.” I have spent much of the COVID lockdown months studying German Nazi history in books like William Shirer’s “The Nightmare Years” and “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich,” in an attempt to understand the Trumpian mind and the minds of his supporters. These studies have, to my dismay, been most illuminating.
JOHN K. HERPEL
P.O. Box 35
Acworth
