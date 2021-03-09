What happened to Keene when we were not looking? The city has a newspaper, a radio station and a college. After reviewing the impact of these three information operations a question arises: When and how did Keene go from an All-America-City to the Cartoon Network?
When Joe Biden visited during his campaign, he made Keene part of Vermont and a homegrown crowd stood slack-jawed in vacuous admiration. That was one example of what appears to be local brain damage to make national news.
In 2018, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., went to Washington with a star student from Keene State College in tow. The student breached the Capitol like a bar moll kicking saloon doors open and launching backwash into a spittoon. She promptly bellowed: “Hey, Mr. President f— you!
A college indebting students with that kind of cash-for-clunker education should have been big news in the city, but it was not reported that way. The local newspaper and talk radio program treated the event like a UFO sighting and immediately shifted their accounts to gaslight the public shielding a status quo. So, instead of informing the public of a national disgrace to the city’s reputation, local media acted to protect the culprits, mostly by giving real news a good leaving alone.
People took their eyes off Keene’s leadership while it was handing out free drug paraphernalia to addicts, encouraging the fatal practice, while citizens were accosted on the street by panhandlers. A former mayor was making ridiculous overtures to the Paris Climate Accords while victims perished in homeless encampments behind Hannaford’s supermarket.
Keene made some very bad decisions and now businesses are dying. Piling up pumpkins and splashing politically correct graffiti on walls will not save the city.
Authoritarian governments get a foothold with reckless ministries of truth like Keene’s reality-challenged newspaper, Tokyo Rose local radio programming and comic book college at the grassroots level. Political, intellectual and cultural suicide require dumbing down.
The brazen rigging and theft of a presidential election in broad daylight portends a bleak future for America. The miscreants have destroyed trust in our election process and that is probably the most dangerous outcome to threaten our democracy.
No one with a functioning reasonable mind believes that Joe Biden got more votes than any human in the history of human voting. Keene’s media knows propaganda works on the gullible.
RAY COLBURN
Swanzey
