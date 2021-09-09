An open letter to Gov. Chris Sununu, Rep. Annie Kuster, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Sen. Maggie Hassan:
As you are aware, I have written to each of you regarding the very large number of deaths and injuries, now more than 600,000, recorded by the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and attributable to the COVID vaccines. As legislators, you have either not replied to my letters or else sent a boilerplate reply that never mentioned the VAERS data.
As legislators who have recommended that your constituents be vaccinated with the COVID vaccines, it is very troubling that you have not acknowledged the VAERS data. For those taking COVID vaccines, there can be no informed consent unless citizens are aware of this data, because, on its face, the data indicates a catastrophic increase in adverse events following vaccination, as compared with pre-COVID (2019) data.
Because your responses to me did not address the VAERS data, I have raised this issue in letters to The Keene Sentinel. This has resulted in a lively public discussion about the VAERS data, a discussion that is ongoing at this time.
The mainstream media has given little or no coverage to the many deaths and injuries following COVID vaccinations. One notable exception to this non-coverage is the death of Lisa Shaw (aka Lisa Eve), a BBC radio presenter, who was fit and well but died at age 44 after receiving one shot of a COVID vaccine. The coroner, Karen Dilks, stated that “Lisa died due to complications of an AstraZeneca Covid vaccination.” See https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-tyne-58330796.
As you know, the VAERS database was established to “quickly provide an early warning of a safety problem with a vaccine.” See https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/ensuringsafety/monitoring/vaers/access-VAERS-data.html. Yet it appears that the VAERS data is being ignored by the government, the vaccine industry, and by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) itself.
Being legislators committed to ensuring the safety of your constituents, I respectfully request that you publicly acknowledge the existence of the VAERS COVID data and explain why it is being ignored by those who advocate vaccination as a solution to the current pandemic.
Thank you for your prompt attention to this time-critical matter.
JOHN D. WYNDHAM
Peterborough
Editor’s note: A Reuters fact check issued Aug. 4 states, “Reports stemming from a false news video that the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event System (VAERS) reporting system recorded a sharp increase in deaths due to COVID-19 vaccinations in July 2021 are untrue.” University of Missouri Health Care also addresses this misinformation campaign on its website: www.muhealth.org/our-stories/scary-reports-deaths-following-covid-19-vaccination-arent-what-they-seem
