Too often some people denigrate the lovely city of Keene and the people who work to administer it. Some columnists do as well.
It must be aggravating at times to work hard to provide citizens with services in the city and then be criticized for it. Hard to please all of the people all the time.
I’m writing to thank the Department of Parks and Recreation for attending to a matter in a prompt and efficient manner.
My wife and I frequently walk our dog Taco around Robin Hood Pond for his and our exercise. As a result of the rain and wind storms, some large trees had blown down right across the trail on both sides of the pond. A close to 2-foot-thick white pine fell across the path on the west side, as well as several good sized oaks on the opposite shore.
I called the Department of Parks and Recreation and notified a friendly woman who responded about the matter. I figured in maybe a week or two the trees might be taken care of. I’d guess at least two workers with a chainsaw would be needed to take care of the problem.
The very next day, my wife took Taco around and, lo and behold, the trees blocking the trail were cut and cleared. Thank you, city of Keene.
And thanks to the Public Works Department for the brick crosswalks all across downtown. While they may cost a bit extra and require maintenance, they enhance the beauty of downtown, which attracts so many customers and folks.
This letter is a bit delayed, but still relevant. But thank you, city of Keene.
DAVID and JUDY BELL
42 Cottage St
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.