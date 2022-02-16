Your article on 5G technology (Sentinel Editorial, Feb. 3) characterized the legislative call for further study as a punt. By the time the study is concluded it may be no more than a moot point if the unrestricted 5G genie is already out of the bottle. Without legislative guardrails, the telecommunications industry has been given a green light to proceed as they wish.
House Bill 1644 is protective zoning legislation that could have been passable with a few tweaks, easily accomplished through friendly amendment, specifically, removal of the unwieldy registry part of the bill and adding provisions for further study and additional protection for ham radio operators. The existing language in regards to setbacks could then be passed as a prophylactic measure that may be later revoked, should a study commission find conclusions other than the first commission produced.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Patrick Abrami also chaired the N.H. Commission to Study the Environmental and Health Effects of Evolving 5G Technology, which released its final report in 2020. In their examination of the telecommunications industry relationship to the FCC, the report concluded that the FCC is a “captured agency,” citing the Harvard Press Book of the same name. Much of the testimony presented over the two hearings that was in support of 5G technology came from paid lobbyists or telecommunications industry insiders.
With the majority of our 911 calls originating from cellphones, the peril of inadequate 4G coverage across the state is real. We had vast information deserts across the state before recent legislation that allowed municipal bonding to make “going the last mile” financially attractive to the fiber-optic industry. However, without similar legislative oversight there is nothing to prevent the telecommunications industry from following the same industry model that they used in 4G and provide dense coverage to profitable areas while leaving vast areas of the state underserved.
I continue to hope that the N.H. Senate will act with more wisdom in this timely matter by returning a thoughtfully amended bill to the house. I am neither opposed to 5G technology or fully convinced of the dangers posed by EMF radiation. I am dubious of both source and sheer quantity of information before the committee, which is why I support further study along with legislative oversight. As legislators, the first responsibility must be to the citizens of our state, and not telecommunication shareholders.
LUCIUS PARSHALL
Marlborough
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 10 in the N.H. House.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.